There are two massive band parades to enjoy in Northern Ireland this Friday night.
Included in the list for Friday night (April 28, 2023), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Coleraine and Lurgan.
Freeman Memorial Flute Band is hosting the parade in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, while Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band is hosting the parade in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
Coleraine
In Coleraine, around 55 bands and 1,800 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Freeman Memorial Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.
The parade route includes Railway Place, Railway road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Old Bridge, Milburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Ballycastle Road, Coleraine Showgrounds, Hillmans Way.
The bands listed as taking part include:
Ballyrashane Flute Band, Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Vow Accordian, Pride Of The Park Flute Band, Silver Plains Flute Band, Moneydig Flute Band, Maghera Sons of William Flute Band, Edenmore Flute Band, Orange and Blue Flute, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Ahoghill Flute Band, Burntollet Flute Band, Purple Guards Flute Band, Dunamoney Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Montober Flute Band, Rathcool Flute Band, Newbuildings Flute Band, East Bank Flute Band, Benvarden Flute Band, Hanna Memorial Flute Band, Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Ballykeal Flute Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Ballyquinn Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Ballynarg Flute Band, Ballynahinch Flute Band, Braniel Loyal Flute Band, Giants Causeway Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Articlave Flute Band, Ballinter Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Freeman Auld Boys Flute Band, Shankill Star Flute Band, UVF Regimental Flute Band, Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Whitewell Tartan Flute Band, Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band, Kells Sons of William Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blaugh Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Pride of the Raven, Blackhill Accordian Band, and Rankin Memorial Flute Band.
Lurgan
In Lurgan, around 40 bands and 2,000 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The events gets under way at 7pm.
The parade route includes Shaerf Drive, Queens Walk, Logan Drive, Foster Place, Queen Street, High Street, Market Street, turning at War Memorial, Market Street, Union Street.
The bands listed as taking part include:
Craigavon Protestant Boys, Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band, Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Portadown True Blues Flute Band, Hillhaven Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Corbett Accordion Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Kinallen Flute Band, Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Pride of Knockmore Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band, Mullabrack Accordion Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Armagh True Blues Flute Band, Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band, Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band, Moneyslane Flute Band, Loyal Sons Benagh Flute Band, East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Crimson Star Flute Band, Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band, Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band, South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Gertrude Star Flute Band, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums, Kilmore Flute Band, Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band, South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ulster First Flute Flute Band, Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band, Sir George White Memorial Flute Band, Inch Flute Band, Pride of Lagan Valley, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute, Omagh Protestant Boys.