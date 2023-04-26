Included in the list for Friday night (April 28, 2023), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Coleraine and Lurgan.

Freeman Memorial Flute Band is hosting the parade in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, while Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band is hosting the parade in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Coleraine

In Coleraine, around 55 bands and 1,800 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Freeman Memorial Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route includes Railway Place, Railway road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Slip Road, Killowen Street, Old Bridge, Milburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Ballycastle Road, Coleraine Showgrounds, Hillmans Way.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Ballyrashane Flute Band, Ulster Protestant Boys Flute Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Vow Accordian, Pride Of The Park Flute Band, Silver Plains Flute Band, Moneydig Flute Band, Maghera Sons of William Flute Band, Edenmore Flute Band, Orange and Blue Flute, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Ahoghill Flute Band, Burntollet Flute Band, Purple Guards Flute Band, Dunamoney Flute Band, Cookstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Montober Flute Band, Rathcool Flute Band, Newbuildings Flute Band, East Bank Flute Band, Benvarden Flute Band, Hanna Memorial Flute Band, Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Ballykeal Flute Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Ballyquinn Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Ballynarg Flute Band, Ballynahinch Flute Band, Braniel Loyal Flute Band, Giants Causeway Flute Band, Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Articlave Flute Band, Ballinter Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Freeman Auld Boys Flute Band, Shankill Star Flute Band, UVF Regimental Flute Band, Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band, South Belfast Young Conquerors, Whitewell Tartan Flute Band, Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band, Cookstown Grenadiers Flute Band, Kells Sons of William Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blaugh Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Pride of the Raven, Blackhill Accordian Band, and Rankin Memorial Flute Band.

Lurgan

In Lurgan, around 40 bands and 2,000 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The events gets under way at 7pm.

The parade route includes Shaerf Drive, Queens Walk, Logan Drive, Foster Place, Queen Street, High Street, Market Street, turning at War Memorial, Market Street, Union Street.

The bands listed as taking part include: