Ulster Folk Museum gears up to celebrate Ferguson Tractor Day this month

Activities will kick off on Saturday 24th June, from 10am to 5pm in collaboration with the Ferguson Heritage Tractor Society.

Agriculture is one of Northern Ireland’s most important industries and Co Down native Harry Ferguson is renowned for inventing the iconic ‘Wee Grey Fergie’ Massey Ferguson tractor in 1946. This was the birth of the Massey Ferguson as we know it, and the machine’s unique three-point linkage system went on to revolutionise farming globally.

Celebrations will begin at Ulster Folk Museum from 10am, where visitors will be able to see vintage Ferguson tractors and get involved in awarding their choice for the award of best in show competition followed by traditional music, craft demonstrations and tractor runs taking place throughout the museum.

