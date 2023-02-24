Ulster PM: Stalingrad victory ‘one of the miracles of war’ (1943)
Belfast’s Red Army parade was held in front of the City Hall during which His Grace the Governor, the Duke of Abercorn, the Ulster Premier, His Majesty’s Lieutenant (Sir Thomas Dixon, Bt), members of the Corporation in their robes, and chiefs of the British Services, were present, as Naval Lieutenant Elagin, representing the USSR, took the salute at an imposing march past of the Services and Civil Defence organisation.
The ceremony ended with the playing of the Russian National Anthem for the first time at an official ceremony in Northern Ireland and God Save the King.
Addressing the parade the NI Premier, Mr John Milner Andrews, said: “By deeds of superb heroism the Red Army has written a glorious chapter in the grim annals of war. The 25th anniversary of the Red Army coincides with splendid victories that have hurled back the enemy and brought much nearer the day of final triumph over the barbarian invader.
“The inspiring leadership of Stalin, the brilliant general ship of the Russian commanders, the bravery and devotion of the rank and file, the people’s capacity for sacrifice – all these have made possible the present offensive, one of the miracles of this war.”
He concluded: “Today Northern Ireland salutes the officers and men of the Russian forces, living and dead, whose valour has saved Leningrad, Moscow and Stalingrad, and will yet liberate their entire native land.”
The Russian representative at the Belfast parade said: “Allow me to thank all the people of Northern Ireland for the tribute they have paid to the Red Army. Each day brings news of successes by the gallant Soviet soldiers. Town after town, village after village, are returning to the fold of their own Soviet family. The enemy’s line is broken over a wide front. The Germans have been thrown from defence lines which they reached in their 1942 summer offensive.”
He added: “Our victories did not come by themselves; they cost us dearly. The enemy’s resistance is still strong; the hardships and sacrifices which the whole Soviet people have to endure to ensure our successes are very great indeed.”