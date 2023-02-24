Ulster PM: Stalingrad victory ‘one of the miracles of war’ (1943)

The ceremony ended with the playing of the Russian National Anthem for the first time at an official ceremony in Northern Ireland and God Save the King.

Addressing the parade the NI Premier, Mr John Milner Andrews, said: “By deeds of superb heroism the Red Army has written a glorious chapter in the grim annals of war. The 25th anniversary of the Red Army coincides with splendid victories that have hurled back the enemy and brought much nearer the day of final triumph over the barbarian invader.

“The inspiring leadership of Stalin, the brilliant general ship of the Russian commanders, the bravery and devotion of the rank and file, the people’s capacity for sacrifice – all these have made possible the present offensive, one of the miracles of this war.”

Pictured published by the News Letter on Monday, February 1943, concerning the Red Army parade which had been held in the city. The News Letter noted: “After the march past the ceremony ended with the playing of the Russian National Anthem, for the first time at an official ceremony in Ulster and God Save the King.” Picture: News Letter archives

He concluded: “Today Northern Ireland salutes the officers and men of the Russian forces, living and dead, whose valour has saved Leningrad, Moscow and Stalingrad, and will yet liberate their entire native land.”

The Russian representative at the Belfast parade said: “Allow me to thank all the people of Northern Ireland for the tribute they have paid to the Red Army. Each day brings news of successes by the gallant Soviet soldiers. Town after town, village after village, are returning to the fold of their own Soviet family. The enemy’s line is broken over a wide front. The Germans have been thrown from defence lines which they reached in their 1942 summer offensive.”

He added: “Our victories did not come by themselves; they cost us dearly. The enemy’s resistance is still strong; the hardships and sacrifices which the whole Soviet people have to endure to ensure our successes are very great indeed.”

October 1942: These destroyed houses have now become strategic points for the Nazis in Stalingrad. During an attack they are advancing by running from house to house. They wear white wraps over their uniform as a winter camouflage. The Nazis had been planning to occupy Stalingrad long before the winter, but after the first snowfall the Germans are still hammering the inside defences of the city. A mass of ruins and wrecked buildings give the city a ghostlike effect. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)