Video: Watch action from the hugely successful Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally as thousands flocked to enjoy steam engines, vintage cars, tractors, music and much, much more

The Shanes Castle Steam Rally proved to be a huge success over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 4th May 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read

Thousands of people enjoyed the spectacular event over two days, Sunday and Monday, outside Antrim.

There were over 700 exhibits, with steam and traction engines, rows of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors and commercial vehicles, as well as threshers, balers, stone crushers and even aeroplanes.

Spectators at the arena were also treated to displays by the TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry displays, and James Prenty from Westport with his amazing sheep dogs and child-friendly Indian Runner ducks.

There was an amazing display of steam and traction engines at the Shanes Castle Steam Rally over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend
Click on the video above to watch some of the sights at this year's Shanes Castle Steam Rally

