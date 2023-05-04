Thousands of people enjoyed the spectacular event over two days, Sunday and Monday, outside Antrim.

There were over 700 exhibits, with steam and traction engines, rows of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors and commercial vehicles, as well as threshers, balers, stone crushers and even aeroplanes.

Spectators at the arena were also treated to displays by the TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry displays, and James Prenty from Westport with his amazing sheep dogs and child-friendly Indian Runner ducks.

There was an amazing display of steam and traction engines at the Shanes Castle Steam Rally over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend