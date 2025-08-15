VJ Day: Lisburn highlights life of Professor Frank Pantridge, war hero and medical pioneer, as wreaths laid
The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the city's War Memorial, hosted by the Royal British Legion, followed by a parade and commemorative service and exhibition at Lagan Valley Island.
Wreaths were laid by dignitaries and veterans in tribute to all who served in the Far East during the Second World War, as well as in later conflicts in Malaya and Borneo.
Among the dignitaries was Northern Ireland Office Lords spokesperson, Baroness Ruth Anderson, who said it was “truly humbling to join the Lisburn commemorations, to pay my respects on behalf of the UK government, and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf, as well as honouring the legacy of Professor Frank Pantridge”.
Area mayor Amanda Grehan described marking the 80-year milestone as a privilege. “VJ Day brought peace after unimaginable hardship, and it is vital that we remember those who served, often in harrowing conditions, with the honour and gratitude they deserve,” she said.
“We also celebrate the life and legacy of Professor Frank Pantridge, born in Hillsborough, who after surviving captivity in Singapore returned to transform emergency medical care with the invention of the portable defibrillator. His courage continues to inspire generations.”
Other events in the province included a Lurgan evening concert and a service at Portadown war memorial.