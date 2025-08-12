VJ Day: Public events to mark 80 years since the final end of the Second World War

Across Northern Ireland, a series of public events are this week to mark 80 years since the final end of the Second World War.

VJ Day is this Friday, marking eight decades since the surrender of Japan brought the war to a conclusion after six gruelling years of conflict.

The momentous day sparked celebrations in jubilant Allied countries, ranging from crowds packing out Times Square in New York to flags and bunting for a street party in the Shankill part of Belfast.

Now 80 years on, August 15 sees events across the province highlighting the stories of local people who fought in the Pacific Theatre, as well as turning back the clock to the music and culture of the era to provide a window into the past while offering moments for solemn reflection.

Times Square in New York was packed with jubilant celebrations after the end of the Second World War in 1945. Picture: Library of Congress

From 10.30am Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Tracy Kelly, hosts a free event that examines the city’s contribution to the war effort in south-east Asia and includes music from the City of Belfast Youth Orchestra

Led by actor Dan Gordon, Lt Colonel Mark Scott and Maeve Cadden from the the Inniskillings Museum will discuss the role of Ulster forces in the 'Forgotten Army', while historian Jason Burke will share the story of seaman James Magennis, who was awarded the Victoria Cross following his actions in Singapore in 1945.

The city hall event will end with a wreath-laying at the monument of VC Magennis in its grounds, followed by two minutes of silence.

At 1pm in the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, war researcher Nigel Henderson delivers an illustrated lecture on the people from Ulster who fought and died in the Far East.

Announcing Lisburn's VJ Day commemorations are Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge, councillor Brian Higginson, RAF veteran Tommy Doherty, Major (Retd) Noel Nash MBE OStJ, Gary Beattie, nephew of WW2 Navy veteran Joe Beattie, and Mayor Amanda Grehan.

There are at least 21 family memorials in graveyards in Northern Ireland commemorating men and women who died in captivity. Nigel will present biographies of a selection of these fatalities, focusing on the local people, both military and civilian, who died as prisoners in Japan, in Japanese-occupied territory, or on the ‘Hell Ships’ used to transport prisoners.

In Lisburn, the day begins with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at its war memorial, followed by a commemorative parade led by the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Association at Lagan Valley Island.

The programme will conclude with a special service and exhibition at Lagan Valley Island, highlighting the extraordinary contributions of Professor Frank Pantridge, a Second World War hero who went on to revolutionise emergency medicine by inventing the portable defibrillator.

At 11am, the Royal British Legion are joined by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon mayor Stephen Moutray at Portadown’s war memorial for an event bringing veterans and members of the local community together for an act of remembrance.

An image first published in the Northern Whig in 1945 of a VJ Day street party on Battenburg Street in the Shankill area of Belfast. Circulated by NI War Memorial

Lurgan country manor Brownlow House provides the staging for a special concert on Friday evening held by the Ancre Somme Association Charity, with performances by St. Mark’s Silver Band, vocalist Lisa Williamson, and local schoolchildren’s poetry readings. The event raises money for a memorial statue honouring animals that served from the First World War to the present day.

Special lighting displays will also be seen on Titanic Walkway and Queens Quay in Belfast, as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s main civic building.