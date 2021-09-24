Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Rev Mervyn Gibson

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would ask the justice secretary to “consider the possible creation of a parades commission” when asked about the proposal by SNP’s James Dornan, in response to Orange marches in Glasgow during which 14 people were arrested.

Orange Order Grand Secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson said: “We think it would be a bad idea. It sustains division and here it used to reward the threat of violence.

“Parading by and large is a cultural activity of the Protestant community, thereby any body created to look at parades by extension has a bias against that community. Whereas hate crime legislation applies to all intolerance and bigotry, irrespective of race, creed or gender. We believe there’s enough laws to do with antisocial and hate crime. A parades commission only introduces another layer of unnecessary and unhelpful bureaucracy that encourages intolerance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “A more useful response would be for the Scottish parliament to engage with people. I believe the largest party in Scotland, the SNP, has little or no contact with the Orange Institution. They may differ constitutionally but that shouldn’t stop dialogue on other matters.

“When I say dialogue – that’s talking, not lecturing, that’s discussing, not dictating. I would urge the Scottish Executive not to dance to the tune of a small number of Roman Catholic protestors who don’t want a Protestant about the place.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry