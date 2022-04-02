Watch as the Royal Black Institution marks a milestone with the opening of a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh.
More than 2,000 sir knights and 10 bands paraded through the village before the official opening.
By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:16 pm
The new building was declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.
The headquarters includes new administrative offices, exhibition space, a library to house the Institution’s collection of books and artefacts, meeting rooms, reception area, kitchen, toilet block, outdoor memorial area, and car parking facilities.
Video by Rod McMurray