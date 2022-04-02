Watch as the Royal Black Institution marks a milestone with the opening of a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh.

More than 2,000 sir knights and 10 bands paraded through the village before the official opening.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:16 pm

The new building was declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.

The headquarters includes new administrative offices, exhibition space, a library to house the Institution’s collection of books and artefacts, meeting rooms, reception area, kitchen, toilet block, outdoor memorial area, and car parking facilities.

Video by Rod McMurray

The Royal Black Institution officially opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters - marking a milestone in its 225-year history. The grand opening of the property took place on Saturday in the Co Armagh village of Loughgall. A parade of more than 2,000 sir knights, accompanied by up to 10 bands, took place before the headquarters was officially declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
