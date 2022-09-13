News you can trust since 1737
WATCH: God Save the King sung for the first time in generations in Belfast’s Saint Anne’s Cathedral as Charles III attends memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II

The name of the late Queen Elizabeth II is etched into the fabric of national life – on stamps and postboxes, money... and in the words of the National Anthem.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:22 pm
Crowds cheer as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
But in a tangible sign of the change in monarch, this afternoon guests at St Anne’s Church of Ireland cathedral in Belfast sang ‘God Save the King’, and you can watch the rendition here.

