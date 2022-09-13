WATCH: God Save the King sung for the first time in generations in Belfast’s Saint Anne’s Cathedral as Charles III attends memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II
The name of the late Queen Elizabeth II is etched into the fabric of national life – on stamps and postboxes, money... and in the words of the National Anthem.
By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:22 pm
But in a tangible sign of the change in monarch, this afternoon guests at St Anne’s Church of Ireland cathedral in Belfast sang ‘God Save the King’, and you can watch the rendition here.
Check out the News Letter homepage for more on the visit of King Charles III.