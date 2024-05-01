Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch the timeless art of horse ploughing.

Sadly, it is a skill that has been dying out across the country over the last few decades, but it still remains one of the most captivating of all country skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other skills on show at the museum that day included harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.

Horse ploughing underway at the Coshkib Hill Farm at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm (stable area).