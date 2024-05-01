Watch: More of the horse ploughing at the Country Skills Day

Last weekend the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra, Holywood, held their annual Country Skills Day.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st May 2024, 12:30 BST
In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch the timeless art of horse ploughing.

Sadly, it is a skill that has been dying out across the country over the last few decades, but it still remains one of the most captivating of all country skills.

Other skills on show at the museum that day included harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.

Horse ploughing underway at the Coshkib Hill Farm at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra. Picture: Darryl ArmitageHorse ploughing underway at the Coshkib Hill Farm at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Horse ploughing underway at the Coshkib Hill Farm at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum at Cultra. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm (stable area).

And there was traditional stick making and harness cleaning in the Orange Hall.

