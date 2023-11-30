Watch: No Poor Parish: Newtownstewart (1988)
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is part of ITV’s travelogue series, About Britain, the focus of this episode of No Poor Parish is on Newtownstewart in Co Tyrone. The area and district has been a centre for civilisation for hundreds of years.
In this clip interviewees chat to the documentary makers about fair days in Newtownstewart.
Recalling the fair day which was always held on the third Thursday in a month, one interviewee said: “I would reckon that we would have 300 odd cattle at the fair, it might have been more, it would all depend on the time of the year.”
They added: “Those cattle were always on the street, from what we would have called the Bank Corner, up towards Cow Market Street and Dublin Street. At the other end of the town, you would have had a horse fair, while from the middle of the town up to the Methodist Church the sheep were sold.”
The full video can be viewed at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/no-poor-parish-newtownstewart-2353.
See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.
Twitter – @NIScreen
Facebook – @northernirelandscreen
Instagram – @northernirelandscreen
#DigitalFilmArchive #NorthernIrelandScreen