WATCH: The entire Belfast Twelfth parade of 2025 captured on camera in the city centre

Amid searing heat, the main parade of the Belfast Twelfth of 2025 has concluded – and the News Letter has filmed the lot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orangemen on the march spoke to the paper about the scorching six-mile march during breaks in proceedings on Bedford Street in the city centre, en route to Barnetts Demesne in the south of the city.

Meanwhile bystanders told the News Letter why the Twelfth means so much to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Agnew, 83, from Newtownabbey, is a former UUP MLA for North Belfast. He is a member of Duke of Schomberg LOL486, and spoke to the News Letter during a pause in the march.

Orangemen on the march in the city centre today as part of the six-mile parade from Carlisle Circus to Barnetts Demesne

"It's possibly the warmest Twelfth," he said.

"It's my 65th Twelfth, and I don’t think I can ever remember one as warm as this one. But we’ll stick at it! We’ll manage ok.”

As to why he does it, he said: “The Twelfth means everything. We’re celebrating something: civil and religious liberty. It’s a period, if you look back at the Glorious Revolution, it established the way of life that's enjoyed throughout the free world today.”

Also catching a breather mid-march was fellow Orangeman Hugh Weir, 73, from Fauldhouse, a village between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Twelfth parade has taken place in Belfast city centre amid sweltering temperatures (picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

“I'm finding it very difficult,” he said. “I’m not the youngest any more. I’ll get on the bus – I might have to have a break. I know I’m going to make it, but it’s getting harder and harder every year.”

He said this is his 38th Twelfth, and the warmest one “by a country mile”.

Heather McKee had come from Banbridge to watch the parade.

She is the mother of Lance Corporal Stephen McKee, a member of the Orange Order who was killed in Afghanistan whilst posted there in 2011 with the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment.

"My husband has been in the Orange and the Black," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My grandfather was in the Orange. My sons are all in the Orange and the Black. So it means a lot.

"And the weather makes it – it makes people in better form and want to hang about.”

Eileen Thompson, 84, from Tullycarnet, east Belfast, has never missed a Twelfth, had been waiting an hour-and-a-half to see the parade pass.

"I've been coming from when I was wee,” she said.

"My father was in a lodge: LOL580. My two brothers were in junior lodges. It means a lot to us. It doesn't make a difference if it was raining or snowing. I'd still come out to see them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Harvey, 70, from Bangor, was there with her daughter and grandkids. She has been travelling to the Belfast Twelfth since about 1981.

She said: "It's about celebrating our ancestors, our history. This is what our forefathers fought and died for, so we come out every year to celebrate it."

Craig Kerr, 41 and from Edinburgh, was at the Belfast Twelfth for the first time (though he has been to ones in Co Armagh before). "It's trying to keep our culture alive," he said. "To me, Northern Ireland in general is the most patriotic part of the UK.

"It's an Ulster-Scots thing - we were raised with it. And I come from a mixed family as well - my grand was Catholic. And who was the first one up the street when the flute bands were on? Her!"