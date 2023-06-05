News you can trust since 1737
Watch: Tractors gather at Kircubbin for the start of the Lap Of The Lough Run

It was an early Saturday morning for Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage as he took himself down the Ards Peninsula to Kircubbin for the start of the Lap Of The Lough run which had been organised by the Peninsula Vintage Club.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

In all there was some 40 tractors involved in the run which was helping to raise vital funds for Sands, stillbirth and Neonatal death charity.

The route took in the peninsula down to Portaferry before crossing on the ferry to Strangford, before journeying across the Quoile Bridge and a stop at Fodder NI at Finnebrogue.

Then it was on to Derryboye, Whiterock, Ardmillan, Coey's Corner at Ringneill, Comber before landing at Cloud 9 at Newtownards.

It was an early Saturday morning for Farming Life's Darryl Armitage as he took himself down the Ards Peninsula to Kircubbin for the start of the Lap The Lough run which had been organised by the Peninsula Vintage Club. Picture: Darryl ArmitageIt was an early Saturday morning for Farming Life's Darryl Armitage as he took himself down the Ards Peninsula to Kircubbin for the start of the Lap The Lough run which had been organised by the Peninsula Vintage Club. Picture: Darryl Armitage
After a quick break it was then on to Loughries, Ballyboley Crossroads at Carrowdore and then on to Greyabbey before ending back at Kircubbin Sailing Club.

Would you like your event, fundraiser featured in Farming Life and online, then why not share your video footage and photographs?

Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].

It was an early Saturday morning for Farming Life's Darryl Armitage as he took himself down the Ards Peninsula to Kircubbin for the start of the Lap The Lough run which had been organised by the Peninsula Vintage Club. Picture: Darryl ArmitageIt was an early Saturday morning for Farming Life's Darryl Armitage as he took himself down the Ards Peninsula to Kircubbin for the start of the Lap The Lough run which had been organised by the Peninsula Vintage Club. Picture: Darryl Armitage
