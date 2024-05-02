Watch: UFM farm manager Robert Berry chats during the Country Skills Day

Last weekend the Ulster Folk Museum at Cultra, Holywood, held their annual Country Skills Day.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd May 2024, 14:30 BST
In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch tractor ploughing at the Coshkib Hill Farm.

We also get a chat with the museum’s farm manager Robert Berry.

Other skills on show at the museum that day included harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.

Ulster Folk Museum farm manager Robert Berry chats during the Country Skills Day. Picture: Darryl ArmitageUlster Folk Museum farm manager Robert Berry chats during the Country Skills Day. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm (stable area).

And there was traditional stick making and harness cleaning in the Orange Hall.

