'We have lost a legend' - Loughgall FC superfan's funeral procession takes him on last tour of grounds, as Hilbert Willis laid to rest at age 101

The funeral procession of Hilbert Willis was brought in front of a Loughgall FC stand named to honour his tireless fundraising. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Loughgall FC is mourning one of its most dedicated supporters – lifelong fan and former chairman Hilbert Willis.

The club legend passed away over the weekend at the age of 101, and his funeral today (10th) saw one last trip around Lakeview Park, the Co Armagh grounds he loved so much, in an emotional farewell where his coffin was toasted with whiskey.

Hilbert rarely a missed a game until his health started to decline, and despite his advancing years remained a familiar face in Northern Ireland’s football scene, cheering on his favourite team from the sidelines.

Loughgall even named a stand in his honour, marking his decades of fundraising – which included doing 100 laps of the pitch at age 97, inspired Sir Tom Moore’s charity drive during Covid, raising £28,000 for the club.

Hilbert Willis, pictured in an image released by Loughgall FC.

Hilbert was also an Orangeman and record-breaking member of the Royal Black Institution, which he was in for more than 80 years having joined weeks after his 20th birthday, and devoted family man to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

So well-known and respected was he, that tribute was even paid in Stormont, with Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley telling the house he wanted to “mark the passing of an incredible and remarkable man”, adding: “We have lost a legend.”

Said the DUP assemblyman: “A football fanatic and loyal to the core supporter of Loughgall FC, his life was one that was well and truly lived.

“He described himself as an “all-round farmer”, and his life spanned an extraordinary period. Such was his character that he engaged with his community, rolled up his sleeves and continued to work as a volunteer at Loughgall; right up to his death, he was seen at the club supporting the team in all its endeavours.

Dungannon Swifts Captain, David Armstrong receives the Ivan Marshall Memorial Trophy from Hilbert Willis, past chairman of Loughgall FC, in 2015. INPT30-215.

“For 30 years, he served as groundsman and then as club chairman, among a host of other voluntary roles. We have lost a legend. A family is in mourning; to the Willis family, I send our deepest sympathies.

“It is true when they say there was only one Hilbert Willis. Such was his contribution to the local community that a stand was named in his honour at Loughgall FC. He was a much-loved servant of that team and, indeed, many other organisations in the Loughgall community.”

In a statement, Loughgall FC described the club’s “great sadness” at losing Hilbert.

"No words are enough to describe this man who gave a lifelong service to Loughgall Football Club and was known right across the Northern Ireland Football League,” stated the club.

The funeral procession of Hilbert Willis saw one last tour of his beloved Loughall FC's pitch, where his coffin was toasted with whiskey. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Hilbert served the club in countless roles including chairman, vice chairman, director, groundsman and indeed also a lifelong supporter, where until recently when his health deteriorated, he would barely ever have missed a Loughgall game.

“Hilbert did and saw it all at Loughgall, we are in awe of the great man he was and will always have fond memories of his stories. Our sincere condolences to Leslie, the whole Willis family and indeed the Loughgall family at this very sad time.”