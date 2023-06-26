News you can trust since 1737
'We undoubtedly have a culture which is world class': A Celebration of Orangeism in the Great Hall at Queen's University hailed a success by QUB Orange Society

​​The organisers of an event billed as ‘A Celebration of Orangeism’ said it was a success in their campaign for the “advancement of our culture”.
By Staff Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

The gathering was organised by Queen’s University Belfast’s Orange Society on Friday night in the university’s historic Lanyon Building, and included musical performances from flute, silver, and pipe bands.

“Thanks to all those who came along to our ‘Celebration of Orangeism’ event last night,” the society said.

“We are sure you will agree that the musical talent on display was second to none. We undoubtedly have a culture which is world class.

“QUB Orange Society will continue to push boundaries and break thresholds in advancement of our culture and way of life.”

Pictured outside the Lanyon Building ahead of the celebration is Bertie Russell, WM LOL 60 Sons of William with a Queen Victoria Lambeg drum, Gary Wilson who compered the event, Kara Whiteside Queen's Orange Society, and Orange Order Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)Pictured outside the Lanyon Building ahead of the celebration is Bertie Russell, WM LOL 60 Sons of William with a Queen Victoria Lambeg drum, Gary Wilson who compered the event, Kara Whiteside Queen's Orange Society, and Orange Order Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
Drummers performing at Queen's University on Friday night at the 'Celebration of Orangeism’ eventDrummers performing at Queen's University on Friday night at the 'Celebration of Orangeism’ event
Queen’s University Belfast Pro Vice Chancellor Nola Hewitt-Dundas welcomed the Orange Society on behalf of the University. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)Queen’s University Belfast Pro Vice Chancellor Nola Hewitt-Dundas welcomed the Orange Society on behalf of the University. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)
