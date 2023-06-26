The gathering was organised by Queen’s University Belfast’s Orange Society on Friday night in the university’s historic Lanyon Building, and included musical performances from flute, silver, and pipe bands.

“Thanks to all those who came along to our ‘Celebration of Orangeism’ event last night,” the society said.

“We are sure you will agree that the musical talent on display was second to none. We undoubtedly have a culture which is world class.

“QUB Orange Society will continue to push boundaries and break thresholds in advancement of our culture and way of life.”

Pictured outside the Lanyon Building ahead of the celebration is Bertie Russell, WM LOL 60 Sons of William with a Queen Victoria Lambeg drum, Gary Wilson who compered the event, Kara Whiteside Queen's Orange Society, and Orange Order Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Drummers performing at Queen's University on Friday night at the 'Celebration of Orangeism’ event