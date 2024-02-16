Wedding of Mr Phelim O’Neill takes place in London at St Margaret’s, Westminster (1934)
It added: “This hospital comprises two large wards, containing 20 beds, one small ward with two beds, furnished rooms for nurses, and a large room for doctors. The rooms are equipped with all the necessary appliances; there is a kitchen with cooking utensils and staff; linen has been supplied for all beds and wards, clothing for patients, and all hospital equipment, and doctors, nurses, and stretcher-bearers are ready to receive patients within the shortest possible time.”
In connection with the hospital the first of a series of first-aid classes took place on the evening of February 3rd, 1914, reported the News Letter, under the instruction of Dr Warnock of Newtownards.
It added: “The class includes young women from Mountstewart demesne – all most enthusiastic in their efforts to help the men of Ulster in every way they can to defeat the project of Home Rule.”
Lady Londonderry, who was commandant, having herself qualified in first-aid, addressed the members at the opening of the class.
She said if they wished for peace they must be prepared for war, and it behoved them all at this most critical time in the country’s history to do all they could to help those who were ready to tight for their country, their principles and the Union, “should this dreadful calamity happen”.
Her Ladyship remarked that first-aid would always be useful to them, “more especially as you live in a country district, where a doctor cannot be obtained at a moment’s notice”.
She advised the class to give their whole attention to the instruction Dr Warnock who had so kindly consented to give them, “and by so doing to make themselves proficient should you at any time in their lives be called up to render first-aid”.
It was understood that in a short time Dr Knight, the county director, was expected to pay a visit to see how everything was progressing.