Where and when Junior Orange marches are taking place in Belfast on Easter Tuesday

The main parade on Tuesday is in the Shankill, but before that some of the junior lodges will parade locally in the greater Belfast area before joining up for the showpiece event.

Ballynafeigh Junior Lodges will parade in the Ormeau area on Tuesday morning at 11.30am.

Along with Ulster First Flute Band Sandy Row they will start on the Ormeau Road before marching along Deramore Avenue, Blackwood Street, Fernwood Street, Ava Street, Haywood Avenue, Annadale Flats and finish at Candahar Street. The return parade to Ballynafeigh Orange Hall will be at 5pm.

Last year's Easter Tuesday Junior Orange parade from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall in south Belfast, eastward to Cregagh Youth and Community Centre, in East Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Whiterock Junior Lodge LOL No 87 accompanied by Bands Britannia Flute Band will leave Highland Parade at 11.30am and pass along Highcliff Gardens, Ballygomartin Road, Woodvale Road and reach the Shankill Road at around 12.15pm.

Ballymacarrett Junior District LOL No 3 will parade in east Belfast starting at 11.15am from Thorndyke Street then proceeding along Templemore Avenue, Castlereagh Street, Beersbridge Road and Ravenscroft Avenue.The return parade will start at 4.45pm.

Three bands are listed to take part – The Lord Carson Accordion, Parkinson Accordian Band and Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife and Drum.

Pride of Ballymacarrett Junior LOL 201 and Young Mens Junior LOL No 76 will also parade in east Belfast.

Starting at 10.50am they will leave Paulett Avenue and make their way along Albertbridge Road and Lord Street to Thorndyke Street where they will meet Ballymacarrett Junior District LOL No 3.

Parkinson Accordian Band and Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife and Drum will also take part in this parade.

Star Of the North Junior LOL 71 accompanied by The Lord Carson Memorial Accordion Band will leave Sinclair Street at 10.15am and travel along Sandown Road, Upper Newtownards Road, Newtownards Road, Albertbridge Road, Lord Street to Thorndyke Street. The return parade is scheduled for 5pm.

Pride of Ardoyne Flute Band are due to parade to the Shankill at 11.30pm. They will leave Tennent Street before parading along the Shankill Road to West Belfast Orange Hall.