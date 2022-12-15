Winter storm leaves a trail of destruction (1962)

In Coalisland, a young boy was killed and seven injured when a wall was blown down as they waited for the arrival of Santa Claus in a Christmas parade.

Cross channel shipping was delayed by up to 12 hours with the Liverpool steamer docking at 7.20pm on Sunday, December 16, after a rough crossing which left many of the passengers seasick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One young girl, Miss Lesley Harvey, of Cavehill Road, Belfast, who had just finished school in England, said she had “rather enjoyed it”. Although passengers were informed that the boat would not be sailing she had missed the announcement by going to her cabin early and was surprised when she woke up in the morning and find that the boat was still in Liverpool.

A view of Strangford Lough, County Down, from Portaferry. Picture: Diane Magill

Another passenger, Miss Mary Cronin, who was making the last stage of a journey back home to Ballymurphy, Belfast, after 10 months in New York, described the crossing as an ordeal.

Engineers worked throughout Saturday night and Sunday to restore electricity failures which ranged from Portrush to Donaghadee and from Newcastle to Lisnaskea and Derrylin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Portstewart, where the lights were out from 5.30pm on Saturday, December 15, until shortly before 8pm on the Sunday, church services were held by candlelight and lamplight. Hotels also had to use candles “and many Sunday dinners were ruined”.

Meanwhile, two brothers, Paul Andrews, aged 25, of Crossgar, and Bertie Andrews, aged 20, of Killyleagh, had spent several uncomfortable hours on the Saturday on Swan Rock, half a mile from the shore of Strangford Lough, where they had gone duck shooting early in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A caravan driver goes through the floods at Crossgar looking to escape the rain in June 2007. Picture: Diane Magill

When their motorbikes were noticed at the loughside at 4.30pm, the alarm was raised and police conducted an extensive search of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not until near midnight, when the storm had abated a little, that the brothers returned to the shore. They were none the worse for their experience and were surprised to hear that they had been the subject of a search.