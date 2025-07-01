109th anniversary of The Battle of the Somme

Your World

Today marks the 109th anniversary of the start of the bloodiest battle in British history, the Battle of the Somme which began on Saturday 1st July, 1916.

At this time of year I like so many think about the sacrifice given by the thousands of young men from Ulster in particular, all of them volunteers and serving in the 36th Ulster Division.

Four Victoria Crosses would be awarded to men with links to Ulster during the battle which continued until 18th November, 1916. This year I penned this little poem which tries to convey the events of the first day of the battle.

In dawn's cold chilly breath that summer’s morn, the whistles blew,

The Battle of the Somme, call to action by the chosen few.

Ulster’s finest, brave, loyal and true blue, pledged and sworn,

Covenanted to God in Ulster’s call, proudly in uniform worn.

On July the first, 1916, in the Great War’s muddy mire,

For King and County, volunteers everyone, they advanced to face the fire.

Bloodiest battle of the 1914-18 war, the Somme’s despair and gloom,

Recalled in stories of the historic battle, sacrifice where poppies bloom.

For God and Ulster, No Surrender the historic call to battle cry,

Unimaginable hell in thousands they fell, in wave after wave to die.

Machine gun bullets like a scythe to mow, and shells cut them down,

Such valour four Victoria Crosses awarded, the gain, a few yards of ground.

Oh, to be an Ulsterman that day, the envious would say,

In the face of death, such bravery the 36th Ulster Division held sway.

Lives freely given for freedom, Flanders fields stained red in the fight,

A testament to steadfast loyalty, the finest warriors and might.

Now silent battle fields with graves in rows, Ulster’s valiant finest are laid,

Where poppies sway, far from beloved Ulster in foreign grassy glade.

With the Red Hand of Ulster, July the first, our hearts proudly swell,

Of Ulster’s sons in ultimate sacrifice, and remembrance always to tell.