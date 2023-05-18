27 photographs from the News Letter’s archive (1983)

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1983.

In one of the photographs the Lord Mayor of Belfast Tommy Patton and retiring District Master of No 6 District (Ballymacarrett), Mr Arthur Best, received presentation in March 1983 from the officers of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast in Albertbridge Road Orange Hall. Included are William Duncan, District Master, and the Reverend Martin Smyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While ready for their next adventure are an intrepid duo from Bessbrook, Ivan Hewitt and his dog Penny, who had caused mayhem when they disappeared in March 1983. Two-year-old Ian wandered just before tea-time and was finally spotted in a patch of whins after searchers spotted his dog.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tommy Patton and retiring District Master of No 6 District (Ballymacarrett), Mr Arthur Best, received presentation in March 1983 from the officers of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast in Albertbridge Road Orange Hall. Included are William Duncan, District Master, and the Reverend Martin Smyth. Picture: News Letter archives

Also featured is Robert White, the American tenor, who was launching his own programme of American on UTV with staff member Barbara Mark. White was getting his first look from behind the television camera at Havelock House, Belfast.

See who you can spot in our selection of old photos from 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured in March 1983 is Robert White, the American tenor, who was launching his own programme of American on UTV with staff member Barbara Mark. White was getting his first look from behind the television camera at Havelock House, Belfast, where the series was made. Picture: News Letter archives

Thunder Clottey from Ghana, the number one contender for the Commonwealth Bantam, is pictured in March 1983 getting to grips with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Jim Prior at Stormont Castle. Picture: News Letter archives

Members of the Sidecar-Cross Supporters’ Club arriving outside the Ulster Hall, Belfast, in March 1983 to attend the Northern Ireland Motorcycle Show. They were also taking part in a sponsored sidecar push. Pictured are Margaret Lilley, Karen Stitt, Karen Mercer, Elizabeth Doherty, Christine Harvey and Bernadette Walker. Picture: News Letter archives

Boxer Davy Larmour pictured in March 1983 being presented with an honorary membership plaque of the Shankill Leisure Centre by Councillor Bill Annon, chairman of the Leisure Services Committee of Belfast City Council. Also pictured is Larmour’s trainer Paddy Maguire. Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Housing Executive chairman Charles Brett is pictured handing over the keys to Mrs Patricia Upton for her new house in South Belfast. In the background is local MP, the Reverend Martin Smyth. Picture: News Letter archives

Ready for their next adventure are an intrepid duo from Bessbrook, Ivan Hewitt and his dog Penny, who had caused mayhem when they disappeared in March 1983. Two-year-old Ian wandered just before tea-time and was finally spotted in a patch of whins after searchers spotted his dog. Picture: News Letter archives

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tommy Patton, who was travelling to the United States of America with the Lord Mayor of Dublin, to promote trade and goodwill, had a sample of American hospitality in March 1983 when he was the guest of honour of the US Travel Trade from Florida’s Pinellas Suncoast. Pictured with the Lord Mayor are Bill Sheeley, director of tourism Pinellas County, Sam Johns and Gilliam Clarke, general manager of Enterprise Travel, Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives

A plaque dedicated to the memory of Mr Johnny Moore was presented by the staff of the NSPCC in March 1983. Mr Moore spent 25 years raising funds in Rosemary Street, Belfast, and other areas, totalling about £20,000. His widow, Mrs Florence Moore, and two sons, Herbert and John are pictured with regional organisers Billy Hunter and Helen McCollum. The plaque was to be placed in the window of NSPCC headquarters in Rosemary Street. Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the wheel of a “car that talks” in March 1983 is Carmel Murray from Bangor. She is pictured sitting in a MG Maestro in the showrooms of Charles Hurst Motors, Belfast. The car said: “Please fasten you seat belt” and “You have left your lights on”. Picture: News Letter archives

Determination was the name of the game in March 1983 as David Wright and Bronagh Anderson head for victory in the final of the Great Rag Shopping Trolley Derby in the Cornmarket, Belfast, as part of Queen’s University’s dreaded Rag Week. David and Bronagh were presented with tickets to the Rag Ball spectacular in the Students’ Union. Picture: News Letter archives

Eighteen-year-old Claire Hardman from Londonderry, a member of the Queen’s Mountaineering Club, pictured in March 1983, complete with crash gear in preparation for the final of the Great Rag Shopping Trolley Derby in the Cornmarket, Belfast, as part of Queen’s University’s dreaded Rag Week. Second and third prizes were a ducking in the murky waters of the Cornmarket fountain. Picture: News Letter archives

Queen’s University law student Johnny Black, pictured in March 1983, waiting for the off at the Rag hamburger-eating contest at Lord Hamills, Belfast. The law students believed that he was a “dead cert” to win, because he loved hamburgers so much . . .but he didn’t win. Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top of the munch bunch at the Rag hamburger-eating contest at Lord Hamills, Belfast, was Queen’s Rugby Club entrant Daryol Laws, who is seen munching his was to success in March 1983. Picture: News Letter archives

Even by Rag Week standards the stunt by the Queen’s University Mountaineering Club in March 1983 took some beating. Six members of the club scaled the BBC building in central Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives

Valerie Stewart, who was playing Florrie in the Malone Drama Group’s production of Beside The Seaside, which they performed in March 1983, meets pensioners who attended a special performance in the Paton Hall, Lisburn Road, Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives

William Meharry, district secretary of Sandy Row District LOL No 5 for the past 35 years was honoured in March 1983 by his colleagues and Canon James Arbuthnot, district chaplain, who is seen making a presentation to him on behalf of the lodges in Sandy Row. Included are George Watson, district master, centre, John Tecey, deputy district master, left, and William Mahood, Sandy Row Orange Hall chairman, right. Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Moira McKelvey presenting the Ulster Schools senior hockey shield to Tracey Mercer, captain of the Strathearn Collegiate team from East Belfast in March 1983. Strathearn had beaten Limavady Grammar School by 4-0 at Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast, in the final. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in March 1983 is Bangor chairman Con McCall who is seen handing the AIB Ulster Cup over to Ulster Branch president Tommy Lindsay as Bob Gunning of AIB looks on. Picture: News Letter archives

Mr John Patten, Under Secretary of State for Health and Social Services, pictured in March 1983 announcing details of a £4.4 million package for the development of health and social service in the Belfast area. Included are Sir Thomas Brown and Mr Will Glendinning, Alliance Assembly member. Picture: News Letter archives

Sir Nicholas Goodison, centre, chairman of the Stock Exchange, was the guest of honour in March 1983 at a meeting of the Belfast Stock Exchange. He is with Eric Mullen, John Young, Ian Coates, chairman, and David Smith, vice chairman. Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured in March 1983 is Bushmills farmer Sam McCollum surveying sheep and lambs slain by dogs which attacked his flock. The killers, he said, were so efficient that neither a bark nor bleat was heard. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in March 1983 is the Reverend H Gilmore, rector for Ballybofey, Co Donegal, speaking at the Thursday Forum in St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, which had been organised by the Irish Church Association. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in March 1983 is NI Environment Minister David Mitchell who is seen walking along the Shankill Road, Belfast, with Mr Alex Boal, chairman of the Presbyterian Housing Association, after Mr Mitchell had cut the first sod at a ceremony to mark the start of work on 36 flats. Picture: News Letter archives

Pictured in March 1983 is the new British bantamweight champion, Davy Larmour, who is seen being lifted on to the shoulders of his trainer, Paddy Maguire. Larmour had “turned tiger” in the fight in the King’s Hall, Belfast, and outpointed the champion, fellow Belfast boxer Hugh Russell to take the championship aged 33. He told the News Letter after the bout: “I’ll fight anybody anywhere. I worked to plans laid out by Paddy Maguire and it all turned out like a dream come true.” Picture: News Letter archives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davy Larmour was crowned the new British bantamweight champion in March 1983 after defeating the champion, fellow Belfast boxer Hugh Russell at the King’s Hall, Belfast. In this photograph Larmour lands a solid left hand on Russell’s chin. Larmour told the News Letter after the bout: “I’ll fight anybody anywhere. I worked to plans laid out by Paddy Maguire and it all turned out like a dream come true.” Picture: News Letter archives