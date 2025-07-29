2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Fordson Major E27N (English 27HP, Model N) tractor which commenced production on March 19, 1945 at the Ford Motor Company in Dagenham, Essex, England, just a few weeks before the end of the war in Europe.

It began arriving at Fordson dealers throughout the United Kingdom in large numbers by the time the Second World War ended. Based closely on the Fordson Model N which in turn had small improvements going back to the first Ford tractors built in 1917 in the USA for the British Ministry of Munitions and known as the MOM tractor.

The Fordson Major E27N may not have been the most advanced compared to some of the other tractors then on the market due to production constraints and the use of the Fordson Model N side valve petrol/Tractor vaporising Oil engine with a small power increase and provision for electric starting, but it was cheap, had an excellent Ford dealer network and was reliable.

The tractor’s rear end with crown wheel and pinion reduction gears was of a new design and a big improvement over the old noisy and inefficient worm gear. As was its ability to have a centrally mounted power take off, steering brakes and up/down hydraulic lift without Ferguson System of course.

David Patterson on a wartime Massey Harris binder, and Stevan Patterson driving his 1949 Fordson Major E27N in the late 1990s harvesting oats.

A row crop adjustable front axle was also an option.This in turn made the tractor able to take on more duties. The Fordson Major E27N proved to be a very popular power unit for other company conversions both agricultural and industrial.

In 1948 the Perkins P6(TA), a 45 horsepower Diesel engine became a factory-fitted option and increased the tractors power to 45HP.

The Fordson Major E27N was also a very important export success at a time when the very survival of the United Kingdom required companies to export and help raise funds for a country in economic uncertainty and debt due to vast overspending during the war.

At a time when the world was in great financial difficulties and the need for increased food production was paramount, the tractor proved to be a great asset for many farmers around the world and a commercial success for the Ford Motor Company of England.

Fordson Major E27Ns with Perkins engines, Ballymena Steam rally, 2025 to mark the tractor's 80th anniversary.

The Fordson Major E27N was initially only planned to be a stopgap tractor that prepared the way for the new Fordson Major within a few years but the tractor stayed in production for almost seven years, showing it was still a very competitive tractor in the market place. From March, 1945 until January, 1952 over two hundred and thirty thousand were built.