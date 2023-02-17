The British classic, the Victoria Sponge has been revealed as the bake that stirs up the most nostalgia overall for Britons, according to new research.

However, residents in Northern Ireland have crowned the humble apple crumble as the bake that they have the best memories of making growing up, and Yorkshire is the only other region of the UK to agree.

Cupcakes and Iced Fairy Cakes also topped the leaderboard for two regions: Greater London and the North East.

The humble apple crumble has been revealed as Northern Ireland's favourite bake

The survey of 2,000 people from Dr Oetker finds that almost three in five (59%) Britons have fond memories of baking as a child, with 39% having the most memories of baking with their mums.

In Northern Ireland, 29% of people are more likely to bake something than buy it – this is compared to the national average of 28%.

Almost one in four (23%) agree that they have returned to nostalgic bakes as a form of comfort during the current cost of living crisis.

The most nostalgic regions overall are the West Midlands (64%), the North East (63%) and Greater London (62%).

Further findings from the survey include:

Half of Britons (51%) agree that baking cheers them up when they feel unhappy

Victoria Sponge was the nation’s overall favourite cake with a 26% majority

Over a third (37%) agree the smell of a freshly baked cake brings back fond memories of childhood

Baking today brings back happy memories of youth (31%)

Brits have the fondest memories of baking with mum (39%) and grandma (17%)

Almost 1 in 5 (18%) like to cheer people up by baking nostalgic cakes and treats

Dr. Oetker’s baking expert, Beth Stevenson said: “Cooking is a fantastic skill for kids to learn, but it can also be a great way to build some real, lasting memories. What the survey shows above all else is the power that baking can have. It’s very telling that a quarter of those surveyed are keen to pass their own happy childhood memories of baking down to their children, and even making something as relatively simple as a Victoria sponge cake creates lasting memories. Baking is something shared down generations and within families, and it’s clearly an activity Brits are drawn to. It’s wonderful to see so many differences across the UK too.

“It’s heart-warming to see that 51% of Britons turn to baking to cheer themselves up when feeling low. That’s literally joy in the making, and it’s what we’re all about. Baking itself has been known to have calming properties and turning to bakes of our childhood is a surefire way to make us feel warm and put us back into a happy place – just what people need right now.”

The full study, which also highlights the most popular cake split by region, can be found here: https://www.oetker.co.uk/inspiration/nostalgic-bakes.

