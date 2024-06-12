The former soldiers, sailors, airmen and women — in the presence of family, friends and guests including Secretary of State Sir Patrick Mayhew, his wife Lady Jane and North Down Mayor Brian Wilson — paid tribute to their fallen comrades.

Hundreds of people ranging from babies in prams to the elderly and infirm in wheelchairs, lined the Co Down town’s Main Street and sea front for the parade of veterans.

Although the sunshine of the morning had given way to an overcast sky and cool breeze coming off the sea, there was no rain to spoil the day.

Shortly after 2.30pm, led by the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Irish Regiment Band, the parade left its gathering point at the station car park in front of Bangor Town Hall. The standards of regimental associations, the Royal British Legion and the Union flag were at the forefront is it made its way along Upper Main Street.

Old habits die hard and few veterans seemed to have any difficulty putting into practice the skills learnt on the drill square.

Shoulders back, chest out and in perfect step they made their way down to Bangor’s sea front for the inter-denominational commemorative ceremony alongside the McKee Clock.

Not that all those on parade had to go back half a century to their service days as the D-Day veterans did.

Many had served since the end of the second world war including former members of the UDR who, dressed in their green blazers, grey slacks and berets, cut a fine dash as they brought up the rear.

During the religious service, the dead and maimed of the war were remembered in prayers said for peace.

Tribute was also paid to the victims of the helicopter tragedy in Scotland and prayers said for their families.

The act of remembrance was heralded by the playing of the Last Post by two RIR buglers and was followed by one minute’s silence before the Reveille and the National Anthem.

Wartime relic: This 1939 Dennis Light four pump engine which was used by the Lisbum Fire Brigade to light fires during the Blitz will be back in action again in 1994. It took part in a D-Day commemoration parade in Bangor and its crew helped to recapture the spirit of those hard times by wearing the uniform of the wartime firemen.

US Coastguards Rebecca Ore and Richard O'Donnell of the Dallas have had a busy time escorting thousands of visitors around the vessel, which is anchored In Bangor Bay at the end of May 1994 ahead of the D-Day commemorations the following month. Among those who received a warm welcome were Michelle Clarke from Belfast and Simon Hall from Ballywalter.

The younger generation was out in force, here we see the Sea Cadets from HMS Decoy line the parade route at Bangor harbour during the D-Day commemorations to mark fifty years since the landings which were held in June 1994.

The crowded scene in Bangor's Main Street in June 1994 as veterans pass by parade which was part of the D-Day commemorations to mark fifty years since the landings.