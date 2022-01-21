Belfast boxer Caldwell beaten in Brazilian bout (1962)

21st December 1961: John Caldwell, the world bantamweight champion from Belfast, training at the Thomas A'Beckett gymnasium in London, for his title fight against Eder Jofre. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Caldwell’s manager, Sam Docherty, declared his boxer retired in the 10th round after the figher had “taken heavy punishment from his hard-hitting opponent”.

Caldwell sat disconsolately in his corner as the majority of the crowd went wild with delight. Police and officials swarmed into the ring to cut off any attempt by enthusiastic spectators to get in to congratulate Jofre.

Jofre sportingly pressed through the crowd and moved over to console his beaten opponent.

John Caldwell’s wife, Bridie, who had spent the night at a neighbour’s, was kept informed of the progress of the fight by a News Letter reporter.

Mrs Caldwell told the News Letter: “I am glad that it is all over. This is John’s first defeat in six years and it is hard tom take in, but I suppose we all knew that it would have to happen sometime. All I want now is for him to get back safely on Monday.

“He is still my champion and, if Jofre comes to London, it may have a different ending.”

Charlie McAllister of Eliza Place, Belfast, a close friend of Caldwell, commented: “The first doubt I had about the outcome was when I heard of the weigh-in. Up to then I was confident that Caldwell would win. Until I hear from John himself about the weight mix-up, I am not prepared to venture an opinion.”

Tom Horner, a neighbour of the Caldwell family at Suffolk in Belfast, said: “It is not the end of the world for Johnny.

“Defeat had to come some time, and this boy Jofre must be a good one. John coming in nearly a pound overweight shook me. After all, he is a flyweight, and I cannot understand that angle of the fight.”

A 20,000 capacity crowd had packed the Ibirapuera stadium for the fight. Eight “strong men” whom the promoter, Jack Solomons, brought over from England to guard the police helped police repel an assault by the crowd outside the stadium on one of the entrances.