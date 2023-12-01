Belfast family of 11 to emigrate ‘Down Under’ (1959)

A 53-year-old Belfast police constable, who was to retires from the RUC on December 4, 1958, was to sail less than three weeks later, on December 22, to Australia with his wife and nine children, reported the News Letter during this week in that year.

They were to be the first family in Northern Ireland to emigrate under Australia’s new “open door” scheme.

Constable Robert Hutchinson, who resided at Lisburn Road, was to pay only £20 in fares when he emigrated with his wife, Rose (40), and their children Muriel (18), John (16), Winston (15), Stanley (13), James (11), Anne (10), Louis (8), Margaret (7), and Carol (4).

Mr and Mrs Hutchinson’s fares would cost £10 each, but the children were able to travel free of charge.

A photograph of the Hutchinson family which appeared in the News Letter ahead of the family emigrating to Australia in December 1959. Picture: Darryl Armitage/News Letter archives

Constable Hutchinson told the News Letter that he was looking forward to starting a new life in Australia.

On arrival in Adelaide, where the authorities would accommodate them for a week in a hostel, he was then to start looking for a house for the family. He hoped to take up security work there, but he wa s also interested in the possibility of starting a business.

Constable Hutchinson believed that the future wa s bright for his family. His daughter Muriel was already training as a nurse and, he believed, would get into a hospital right away.

His son, John, was also ready to go into business.

He was convinced the others would have no trouble being placed in suitable schools. A native of Richhill, Constable Hutchinson said the fares would cost the Australian government £1,000, but he hoped his family would prove a good investment for the authorities.

“I believe Australia has a bright future,” he said, “and with industry and agriculture booming I feel very hopeful about everything.”

Mrs Hutchinson said that she had not been in favour of emigrating at first, but she soon warmed to the prospect of a happy new life in Australia with her family and agreed to go.