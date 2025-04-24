Best-loved cars of yesteryear hit the road again in charity drive from classic motors club

The annual charity 'Drive It Day' features a vast array of vintage cars. Photo: Chris Sharp

Some of the best loved cars of the past hit the road again this weekend in a literal charity drive.

Sunday (27th) sees the annual “Drive It Day”, an event with classic cars getting in gear at Glenarm Castle to raise money for Childline.

Organised by the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Car Club, it will see vintage motors back on the road en masse, travelling from Lisburn and Portrush along the scenic scenic Antrim Coast Road to Glenarm.

Last year’s inaugural event had car enthusiasts rake in £2,600 for charity; this Sunday they’re hoping for an even bigger and better day, with Northern Ireland’s Italian Car Club and and Land Rover Club pulling up alongside the Vauxhall and Opel fans.

Ken Smyth and Billy Maxwell from the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Car Club alongside Susan Smith of NSPCC NI. Photo: David Maxwell

Said Ken Smyth from the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Car Club: “We were delighted with the success of our first ever Drive It Day event, last year, and the incredible amount of money raised by such generous donations. It was a lovely occasion with some truly stunning cars in a dramatic setting.

“Our plan is to set off from two venues in Northern Ireland – Portrush and the Ballymac Hotel, near Lisburn. We will then drive along the scenic Antrim Coast Road to Glenarm and meet at the castle around noon.

“It’s certainly not just a day for car enthusiasts, as Glenarm Castle is perfect for a lovely family day out - perhaps to go for a walk, enjoy a meal, or just have an ice cream and enjoy the atmosphere. We are delighted to be able to hold this event, once again, in such a perfect venue.

“I would encourage all owners of any make of classic car to get involved.”

One of the vintage cars that could be seen at Drive It Day at Glenarm Castle. Photo: Chris Sharp

Rally plaques are available from the UK-wide Federation of British Historical Vehicle Clubs to display on participating vintage motors, with anyone buying a plaque asked to specify the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Car Club as the club involved.

Susan Smith, community fundraising manager at the Northern Ireland wing of Childline’s parent body the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said the charity is “absolutely delighted the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Car Club is organising this event for a second year”, adding they’re “indebted to them for such amazing support, hard work and generosity”.

She added: “We are also very grateful to Glenarm Castle for permitting the event to be held in their stunning grounds. We know it is going to be a wonderful day out for all the family and encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the fun and the spectacle of all the cars.

"The amazing amount of money raised last year helped our Childline service support children when they have nowhere else to turn. It would be wonderful to do the same again this year.”

A classic Opel Manta GTE. Photo: Chris Sharp

Members of the public will have an opportunity to donate to Childline on the day via QR codes displayed on the vehicles, or directly giving to NSPCC collectors who will be at the event.