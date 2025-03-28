Blast from the Past: Blue Peter sails into a new era
The longest-running children’s show in the world, which began on October 16, 1958, Blue Peter recorded its final live episode this week as it moves to a pre-recorded format.
Many of us will have fond memories of the show, gazing in wonder as Janet Ellis and Simon Groom turned old coat hangers, washing-up liquid bottles, pipe cleaners and a bit of tinsel into amazing Christmas decorations.
We will remember the Blue Peter pets, like John Noakes' long-standing sidekick, whose excitability as a puppy gave rise to his catchphrase: "Get down Shep!".
Blue Peter’s aim was to create good little citizens, who would collect tin cans for charity and bury time capsules in the garden.
If you performed a heroic act – jumping into a river to save a fallen granny, for example – you would appear on the show and be awarded a gold Blue Peter badge - a sort of MBE for children.
It’s a new era for Blue Peter. Let’s hope our childhood favourite remains ship-shape.
