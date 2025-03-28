Blast from the Past: ​Blue Peter sails into a new era

The Blue Peter line-up: Peter Purves, Lesley Judd, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes with ShepThe Blue Peter line-up: Peter Purves, Lesley Judd, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes with Shep
​If the phrase "Here's one I made earlier" means anything to you, or if you ever pestered your mum for double-sided sticky tape (impossible to procure in 1970s Mid-Ulster) and begged her not to throw out old toilet roll tubes, chances are you spent some of your formative years watching Blue Peter.

The longest-running children’s show in the world, which began on October 16, 1958, Blue Peter recorded its final live episode this week as it moves to a pre-recorded format.

Many of us will have fond memories of the show, gazing in wonder as Janet Ellis and Simon Groom turned old coat hangers, washing-up liquid bottles, pipe cleaners and a bit of tinsel into amazing Christmas decorations.

We will remember the Blue Peter pets, like John Noakes' long-standing sidekick, whose excitability as a puppy gave rise to his catchphrase: "Get down Shep!".

Blue Peter’s aim was to create good little citizens, who would collect tin cans for charity and bury time capsules in the garden.

If you performed a heroic act – jumping into a river to save a fallen granny, for example – you would appear on the show and be awarded a gold Blue Peter badge - a sort of MBE for children.

It’s a new era for Blue Peter. Let’s hope our childhood favourite remains ship-shape.

