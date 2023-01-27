Jim Megaw

Mr Megaw was the company’s marketing director and a familiar face during the ad breaks in the 1980s and 90s where he promoted ‘crazy prices’, with his famous catchphrase ‘Don’t you miss it’.

A look back at those ads reveals just how crazy those prices were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one ‘Prices Crushed’ campaign, a tin of Cross & Blackwell Baked Beans was half price at 14p, whilst a 12-pack of Ski Yoghurts was a cheap-as-chips £1.60.

As well as keenly priced goods, the supermarket chain also enticed shoppers with its rewards scheme.

In another ad, Mr Megaw tempted us with the prospect of owning a selection of snazzy bistro cookware – including a perfectly lovely milk pan. All we had to do was collect the bonus stamps.

"Yes, it’s free and easy,” said the genial salesman. "With every £3 spent in Crazy Prices you get a free bonus stamp.”

Then with a completed savers’ card you could buy a saucepan for 49p or a frying pan for £1.99.

Crazzzzzy prices for sure!

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​

​

​

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​