Blast from the past: Darts legend Jocky Wilson
Jocky Wilson defined darts in the 1980s. HELEN MCGURK recalls an era of beer-swilling and bullseyes
Even if you had no interest whatsoever in darts, it was hard to ignore the sport (is it really a ‘sport’?) in the 1980s with engaging characters like the short, stout, Scotsman Jocky Wilson.
Along with his swaggering rival Eric ‘the Crafty Cockney’ Bristow, Wilson helped popularise darts during a time when the on-stage consumption of alcohol and cigarette smoking was still allowed.
Fuelled by pints of larger and vodka and coke chasers, Wilson (whose teeth, incidentally, had rotted away due to sweets) would go on to win world championships in 1982 and 1989. His prodigious booze intake only served to emphasise his phenomenal skill and hand-eye co-ordination - although during one game when it was his turn to throw and was nowhere to be seen, it emerged he had fallen off the stage!
When Wilson won his first championship in 1982 the bars of his homeland echoed to a new ditty: “He’s 16 stone of fat and pain,/When he steps up to the oche./When he throws the spears you can hear the cheers/For Fife’s wee hero Jocky”.
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed: Details of all six venues for Royal Black Institution’s Last Saturday parades 2022 – the traditional finale to the loyalist marching season
-
2
Royal Black Institution set to step out for Last Saturday parades - Where are the parades being held
-
3
BBC NI autumn line-up: Tractor Wars involving Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford, Mini Matchmakers, Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge, Hope Street, B&B By The Sea, Rat Woman, Irish Dance Fever, Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen
-
4
European Ploughing Championships set for NI next month
-
5
Where is Eamonn Holmes this morning? Here's why Eamonn Holmes is not on GB News and his absence explained
The most memorable matches were those between Bristow and Wilson, with the former eyeballing the board along his aquiline nose, raising his pinkie as though about to take a sip of tea from a china cup, and then effortlessly hitting the treble 20.
Following his retirement, Wilson withdrew from public life and returned to his home in Kirkcaldy. He died on March 24, 2012, two days after his 62nd birthday.