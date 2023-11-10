Situated on the corner of Lombard Street and Rosemary Street in Belfast city centre, in a distinctive curved one-storey building, Delaney’s provided a cosy haven and comforting food.

Delaney's was an iconic restaurant in Belfast city centre

The well-loved venue offered respite and hearty sustenance after a hard day’s shopping and was the perfect place to meet friends.

Inside there was a colonial feel with wooden floors, white panelled walls, ceiling fans and lots of big leafy plants. Like it’s sister restaurant, Larry’s Piano Bar on Bedford Street, framed photos of Hollywood greats decorated the walls.

Diners could sit in snug booths or near the windows and watch the world go by over a steaming cup of hot coffee.

The star of the show was the food, which was affordable and hearty – soup, fry-ups, lasagne, baked potatoes, quiche and stews.

The deserts were the stuff of dreams – apple crumble, lemon meringue, cheesecakes and massive slices of pavlova with big dollops of cream.

Like its varied menu, Delaney’s attracted a mixed crowd – office workers, students, shoppers, folk in hi-vis jackets.