Paddington Bear wearing his signature blue duffle coat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddington in Peru is currently showing in cinemas, and for many of us, the duffle-wearing bear will bring to mind the staple of primary school days. Ok, the horn toggles were easy to master for little hands (or a well-travelled bear), but if a woollen duffle coat got wet, it was like carrying Giant Haystacks around on your back. And as for the smell of drying duffles, it was like having a herd of dank sheep in the classroom.

In secondary school, a duffle coat was the outward manifestation of inward geekiness. You weren’t an ironic or a sensitive type, you were an oddball and probably had a drawer-full of tank tops at home. Worst of all if a teacher wore a duffle. Especially a beige one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad