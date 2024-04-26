Blast from the past: Fond memories of the much missed Rotterdam bar in Belfast
Dating from 1797, the Rotterdam in the Sailortown area was unquestionably one of the best traditional bars in Belfast.
During the day it was quiet. No TV, no phones, just ambient chit chat and the crackle from a roaring open fire. You’d be sure to find at least one old man supping a silent Guinness at the time-smoothed wooden bar.
But at night the place came alive to the sound of music. During the dark days of the Troubles, then owner Chris Roddy created a beacon of light and hope, a place to go to for live music, whether it was traditional, jazz, blues or rock. Big names played there - Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Steve Earle and Snow Patrol.
Tourists came too and were immediately smitten by the snug and cosy bar on Pilot Street, its bygone era vibe, the white-washed walls, the old painted mirrors and memorabilia, the unpretentious atmosphere – you could see it in their eyes….they had found a magical place.
In the early 2000s patrons raised a parting glass as the legendary pub closed its doors. Proposals to build apartments on the site, but so far nothing has come to fruition. The building is still there. Quiet now, but forever missed.
