News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Blast from the past: Garden gnomes - you either love them or loathe them

Garden gnomes, those kitsch garden accessories, which oftimes sit alongside ceramic hedgehogs or miniature wishing wells, had their heyday in the 1970s.
By Helen McGurk
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read

That’s not to say gnomes, or gartenzwerg (from the German, ‘garden dwarfs’) have lost their appeal – some people are still obsessed them.

Personally, they give me the hebegeebees, what with their grinning, chubby faces, beards, buckled belts and pot bellies, poaching unwary fish out of ornamental ponds. What sort of rascality are these diminutive ragamuffins up to?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some sit on toadstools or tree stumps in rockeries, others have little tin cans to water your perennials. Others flagrantly pee in you peonies.

Gnomes have been a feature in gardens since Victorian times, introduced as a touch of aristocratic whimsy, only to be ruthlessly discarded as soon as the rest of us caught on

Most Popular

They became popular in the 1940s after Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In the 1960s, plastic took over from clay and the first female gnomes appeared

Gnomes are adored and despised in equal measure by gardeners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I am in the latter camp. I find them a tad tacky and garish, for where there is a gnome, a wagon wheel or concrete squirrel won’t be far behind...

Related topics:Victorian