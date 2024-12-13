Every child wanted to get the starring roles of Mary or Joseph

One of the saddest (but also funniest) stories I ever heard about primary school nativity plays, was a friend who had aspirations to be the main man, Joseph.

Sadly, he was overlooked for the prime role, and instead was selected to play a hedge! The lowest of low roles. He still smarts from the memory.

There’s a not-so-subtle hierarchy when it comes to casting the nativity. The much coveted role of Mary tended to go to the teacher’s pet. There was nothing either good nor joyful about the tidings from the other aspiring Marys as she’d waft smugly around the stage in her mother’s repurposed blue evening dress like Joan Collins, clutching a Tiny Tears doll.

The non-angelic Marys were appeased by being cast as angels, with Blue Peter-inspired halos made from coat hangers, tinsel and double-sided sticky tape (which could never be found in Northern Ireland).