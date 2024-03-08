June Lockhart, Hugh Reilly, Jon Provost and Lassie, the original TV dog star

Lassie was undoubtedly the original and greatest TV canine heroine. The collie, with the beautiful silky coat, could always be relied on to dash to the rescue of a bunch of wholesome corn-fed kids and their accident prone friends/relatives.

A typical show went something like this. Scene 1 – Well-scrubbed child: "What Lassie? Granny has fallen down a well again? We'd better get help!" Lassie in phone box dials 999. Scene 2. Cheery police officer: “Hi Lassie. Granny’s in the well again? We'll be right there.” Scene 3. Enter Lassie with Granny in mouth. All pat Lassie.

The Littlest Hobo, like Lassie, also went from from town to town helping people in need. Many will remember the emotionally-charged theme tune.

Blue Peter had some great dogs. Who can forget presenter John Noakes’ regularly imploring the excitable collie to ‘Get down, Shep’.