The weekly publication was a teenage girl’s bible, with its combination of breathless pop news and teen advice. We swooned over interviews with Paul Young and Simon Le Bon, lapped up fashion and beauty tips and photo love stories; whilst agony aunts Cathy and Claire offered advice on those strange creatures, boys – (they counselled that you could tell what boys were like from the way they sat or the shape of their nose). Friends would tell me their brothers would sneak at a look at it too to get an idea how the female psyche worked.