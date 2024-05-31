Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie, the original queens of clean

​But before Instagram became awash (pardon the pun) with so-called ‘cleanfluencers’, two ladies, two slightly scary ladies, showed us how to get rid of all sorts of gruesome household grime - from unmentionable stains in toilet bowls, to mouse droppings in frying pans, bags of rubbish warming by the kitchen radiator, 10-year-old unwashed sheets, and more.

Enter Kim Woodburn and Aggie MacKenzie, the original queens of clean. Their popular TV show, How Clean is Your House, featured the pair tackling the cleaning horrors of a flithy home and, in the process, thoroughly embarrassing the hygienically challenged occupiers about their slovenly habits….`Oooh, you’re a mucky little devil, aren’t you’, Kim would say, in her matronly manner.

Kim, was the one with the blonde Mr Whippy hair-do, who wore pink feather boa-trimmed Marigolds and pearls as she swiped fingers along the top of picture frames; Aggie was the bespectacled, science-y one, with a thing for mould and bacteria. The pair tackled the filth they found with their arsenal of half a lemon, bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar. Watching it was good clean fun!