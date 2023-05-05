King Charles III and coronation merchandise on display in a shop window near to Windsor Castle.

The late ​Queen’s platinum jubilee saw a surge in truly awful items – like a pink-cheeked Queen gnome, a light-up keychain that plays Rule, Britannia.

There were jubliee duvet covers

A union jack morphsuit is one way to stand out in the crowd at the platinum jubilee pageant or your local fete. The sizing goes up to XXL and the blurb promises you can breathe, see and drink through the spandex. Amazon, £33.96

Jubilee duvet cover

Another one for the diehards, this duvet cover is, of course, available in queen-size and features the monarch’s famous profile image in a design that celebrates her 70 years on the throne. Redbubble, from £82 for a single

Boots meal deal

Boots platinum jubilee meal deal

What Boots’ jubilee meal deal offers. Photograph: Boots

Have a street party al-desko with Boots’ platinum jubilee limited edition meal deal. The mains include a chicken tikka sandwich and vegan coronation veggies wrap, washed down with a soft drink and a slice of Victoria sponge for afters. Boots, from £3.59

