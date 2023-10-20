During the 1990s Larry’s Piano Bar was a vital presence in Belfast, hosting raucous nights for an in-the-know crowd.

Larry's Piano Bar on Belfast's Bedford Street was famous for patrons dancing on the tables. Photo courtesy, David McFarlane

The Bedford Street venue may be long gone (Harlem Cafe, now operates from the site), but it lives on the memories of those who danced on (and occasionally fell off) tables as pianist and singer Kyron Bourke went full pelt on the ole Joanna belting out tunes to a crowd which became more inebriated and more high-spirited as the night wore on.

Nobody went to the Larry’s for the food – which was ok, but not haute cuisine. They went for the music, for the singing waitresses and kitchen staff, for the possibility of bumping into someone famous – Bob Dylan once popped by, as did Van Morrison and others. They went to let their hair down and dance the night away.

Owned by the late Larry Delaney, a larger-than-life character, Larry’s operated in a time before camera phones could capture the mayhem of the vibrant sweatbox, before, it seemed, health and safety was a thing.

Inside there were booths, wooden floors, low-lighting and a balcony, pictures of old Hollywood greats decorated the walls. It had an underground, speakeasy vibe.

​The venue was bombed a couple of times and eventually closed in the early 2000s, but for many Larry’s was a place where they had the best nights of their lives.