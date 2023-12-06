All Sections
​Hands up if Now That’s What I Call Music! 1 was on your Christmas list in 1983?
The first Now That's What I Call Music was released in 1983The first Now That's What I Call Music was released in 1983
By Helen McGurk
Published 6th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT

That was the first year of the Now That’s What I Call Music compilations, and all the kids wanted a copy to play on their cassette recorder.

Along with Top of the Pops, the Now compilations, were a portal into another world of heartbreak and hedonism for youngsters.

Those youngsters, now most probably in their 50s and older, will recall with affection that random compilation that mixed chart-topping bands like Duran Duran and Culture Club, with unspeakably naff acts like Kajagoogoo and Tracy Ullman, alongside credible bands like The Cure, Madness and Simple Minds. That first ‘Now’ and its smorgasbord of acts set the template for the next four decades of ‘Nows’.

The first garish cover featured photos of all the artists (all big hair, and even bigger shoulder pads) pasted into the word ‘Now’.

Stuffed with songs, both cheesy (Bonnie Tyler’s power ballading ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’) and classic (UB40’s ‘Red Red Wine’), the Now compilations are the soundtrack to our lives, whisking us back to our youth….

So, now, I’m off to put my back out breakdancing to the Rock Steady Crew.

