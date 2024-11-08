Can’t sleep? Ovaltine could be just what the duvet ordered

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But at one time a tin of Ovaltine, Horlicks or Cocoa cupboard was a regular feature in kitchen cupboards.

Somehow with the passage of the time, these drinks became synonymous as the nightcap of choice for older folk. One could easily imagine Nora Batty having a ‘nice cup of Cocoa’ before donning her winceyette nightie and getting into bed with a hot water bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers of a certain vintage may recall the Ovaltineys-der-der-der or League of Ovaltineys, a children's club developed in the 1930s to promote the sale of Ovaltine in the UK.

The club had its own radio show, Ovaltiney's Concert Party, on Radio Luxembourg and became well known throughout the UK for its theme song We Are The Ovaltineys.

In 1975 the song came back to a new audience when it was used by Ovaltine in a TV advertisement and released as a single record.