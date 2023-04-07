A school trip in 'the old days'

Those days were magical. Waiting for the coach to pull up at the school gates and whisk you away to somewhere infinitely more interesting than the classroom - even if it was a plastic bag factory in Donegal, as I recall one particular trip taken by my own school.

School trips are one of those things that end up etched into the consciousness. I can’t remember most of the days I spent learning times tables or, later, the periodic table, but I can remember exactly what I had in my packed lunch (cheese sandwich wrapped in waxed paper, a packet of Tayto Cheese and Onion) on the day my P7 class took a bus to Dublin Zoo.

I can also remember the ill-advised egg and onion sandwiches brought by one of my classmates, and the relaxed, sports casual attire our teacher had opted to wear.