Avocado bathrooms were once the height of sanitary ware sophistication

Days when fitted carpet ran up the side of the bath, and we had unhygienic shag-pile toilet mats and loo seat covers and dolls whose flouncy dresses discreetly hid rolls of toilet paper.

When showers were something only oil barons like Bobby Ewing from Dallas had, and the bath could only be used after the financially ruinous immersion was turned on ‘for 15 minutes max’. What do you think we are? Millionaires?’

Or those weird rubber hose contraptions that would attach to taps to rinse Vosene and Mr Matey from shivering bodies.

Home interiors’ fashion is cyclical (it’s only a matter of time before we’re re-installing crazy paving and car ports) and many skip-botherers are now hunting out groovy coloured bathroom suites for their retro homes; people who like their avocado smashed on sourdough, and every other which way.