News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
2 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
2 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
4 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
5 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Blast from the past: The Curzon Cinema on Belfast's Ormeau Road

For many loyal patrons, it was a very sad day when the final credits rolled on the Curzon Cinema on Belfast’s Ormeau Road in 2003. The Art Deco cinema was designed by architect J. McBride Neill and opened on December 12, 1936.

By Helen McGurk
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
The Curzon cinema was on Belfast's Ormeau RoadThe Curzon cinema was on Belfast's Ormeau Road
The Curzon cinema was on Belfast's Ormeau Road

The entire proceeds gained that evening were donated to the Ulster Hospital for Women and Children. The main film that evening was ‘Queen of Hearts’ starring Gracie Fields and the second feature was “1,000 Dollars a Minute” starring Roger Pryor.

The cinema enjoyed many happy years, with some films attracting so many people they had to queue around the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its early days the Curzon had a massive auditorium seating more than 1,400 people and a cafe on the first floor.

It had plush seating, sold ice creams and sweets and held a Roy Rogers Club at the weekends for children.

Most Popular

The family-run cinema meant a lot to local people. It was the place they went to to see the latest release, Grease, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing.

It was the place many had their first date and there were a lot of marriage proposals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, the rise of huge movie houses and big multiplexes resulted in dwindling audiences, and the Curzon Cinema was closed in April 1999. It was demolished in 2003 and Curzon Apartments have been built on the site.

Many still lament its loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Belfast