The Curzon cinema was on Belfast's Ormeau Road

The entire proceeds gained that evening were donated to the Ulster Hospital for Women and Children. The main film that evening was ‘Queen of Hearts’ starring Gracie Fields and the second feature was “1,000 Dollars a Minute” starring Roger Pryor.

The cinema enjoyed many happy years, with some films attracting so many people they had to queue around the street.

In its early days the Curzon had a massive auditorium seating more than 1,400 people and a cafe on the first floor.

It had plush seating, sold ice creams and sweets and held a Roy Rogers Club at the weekends for children.

The family-run cinema meant a lot to local people. It was the place they went to to see the latest release, Grease, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing.

It was the place many had their first date and there were a lot of marriage proposals.

Sadly, the rise of huge movie houses and big multiplexes resulted in dwindling audiences, and the Curzon Cinema was closed in April 1999. It was demolished in 2003 and Curzon Apartments have been built on the site.

Many still lament its loss.

