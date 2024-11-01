It was hard to beat a jam sandwich

But before brie and grape, avocado and halloumi, bagels, sourdough and foccacia, sandwiches were a simple, straightforward, one-ingredient affair on plain white sliced pan.

Fillings were unimaginative but delicious. Jam, strawberry or raspberry, were favourites. Mothers would sometimes go off piste with Lemon Curd or Rosses Lime Jelly, especially if visitors were coming. Then rectangles would be replaced by four perfect triangles.

We’d raid the cupboard for condiments. Salad Cream, HP sauce and tomato ketchup, all made great ‘sammiches’. And sometimes all you needed was a plain butter piece, or to bite your little rotting teeth into a sugar sandwich.