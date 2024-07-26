Blast from the past: The dying art of asking for directions
I will also be able to ask how to get to the Bahnhof (station), the hairdressers (Friseurinnen), and after all that walking around, the hospital (Krankenhaus), to be treated for exhaustion!
One of the first things I recall from language lessons at school was being taught how to ask for, and give, directions. But with online maps at our fingertips, it’s becoming less necessary to approach a stranger to ask the way to the market, then be told to walk to the end of the street, turn left, then right at the big statue, then right, no, left,…..then get completely bamboozled and have to ask someone else!
Walk around any city and you’ll see people eyes down looking at Google Maps on their phones. It is rare to see anyone wrestling with an actual map. The last time I was truly lost was in Co Clare looking for Father Ted’s house. I happened upon an old boy sitting on a stone wall. “You’re looking for what?”, he said removing his pipe. “Father Ted Crilly’s house,” I replied. “Is he one of the Crillys of Ballinooskny,? he asked. “No, off the TV,” says I. “Oh, that eejit!” Then he told me where to go!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.