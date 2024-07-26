Before online maps we asked strangers for directions and often ended up even more lost

I will also be able to ask how to get to the Bahnhof (station), the hairdressers (Friseurinnen), and after all that walking around, the hospital (Krankenhaus), to be treated for exhaustion!

One of the first things I recall from language lessons at school was being taught how to ask for, and give, directions. But with online maps at our fingertips, it’s becoming less necessary to approach a stranger to ask the way to the market, then be told to walk to the end of the street, turn left, then right at the big statue, then right, no, left,…..then get completely bamboozled and have to ask someone else!

