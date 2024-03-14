dddd

When fewer people had cars, and bus services weren’t reliable or non-existent, many relied on the kindness of strangeness as they stood by the side of the road solely reliant on the power of their thumb.

It was a regular enough sight in rural parts to see someone who’d thumbed a lift sitting in a tractor’s linkbox beside a regulation collie dog and bale of hay, or riding upfront beside a friendly farmer.

Some hitchhikers going long distances had elaborate or quirky signs (‘I’m an axe murderer’, doesn’t count), while others worked the road in small groups, some of them hiding behind bushes revealing themselves only after a car had stopped.

The flashy cars with smug looking drivers would whizz past anyone thumbing a lift; but lorry drivers were seen as the hitchhiker’s main ally, the siren call of brakes signalling a lift was theirs.