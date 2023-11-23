​Many readers will recall, and perhaps even danced the night away, at the legendary Flamingo Ballroom, which in its heyday hosted iconic acts like the Rolling Stones, Roy Orbison, Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd, Dusty Springfield and many more.

The Flamingo, Ballymena, where some of the biggest names in music played live

The Flamingo Ballroom, on Ballymoney Street, was opened in 1959 by local entrepreneur Sammy Barr who, for 20 years, brought the biggest stars of the time to the town.

The venue was also famous for serving hot-dogs and milkshakes instead of alcohol.

During its two decades in operation, ‘The Flamingo' - Ireland's first commercial ballroom - proudly and regularly welcomed ‘live on stage’ the leaders of their time in the entertainment industry. Unsurprisingly, the Rolling Stones drew one of the largest crowds through the doors of the venue -some 1,500 people.When disco hit the music scene in the Seventies, the Flamingo became the weekly venue at which hordes of men and women wearing platforms and flares strutted their stuff under the glittering disco ball.

The Rolling Stones arriving to play at the Flamingo, Ballymena - photo courtesy, Old Photos of Ballymena

After the Flamingo closed its doors in 1980 the hall was used for years by Wellington Street Presbyterian Church. It was put on the market again in 2009 and demolished in 2017. A gym now sits on the site.