Blast from the Past: The funky Ford Cortina
During the late 70s and early 80s, the Ford Cortina wasn’t so much a car as part of the scenery in Northern Ireland. Everyone had one, from families, to farmers (the wide roof was great for transporting hay bales) to boy racers, who souped theirs up with furry dice, sporty go-faster trims, furry seat covers, a CB aerial on the roof and a Dukes of Hazard horn (the best soundtrack for the execution of donuts in the car park, whilst waiting for the cigarette lighter to heat up).
The Cortina started out being codenamed ‘Project Archbishop’ by Ford and it certainly got the public's blessing from its launch in September 1962 until yielding to the Ford Sierra in 1982. Most of these cars were made in Dagenham, London, but some also at Ford's Marina plant in Cork.
An affordable workhorse of a car, the Ford Cortina (named after an Italian ski resort) was spacious enough to accommodate large families – and their neighbours!
When the Arctic Monkeys sang “I wanna be your Ford Cortina. I will never rust”, they were paying tribute to the enduring power of a car that has never stopped being a bit of a legend.
