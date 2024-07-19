Blast from the Past: The funky Ford Cortina

​Earlier this week Ford announced the return of its most famous nameplates for its latest electric model – Capri. Will they ever do the same with the Cortina?
The Ford Cortina was equally loved by families and boy-racers. Photo VauxfordThe Ford Cortina was equally loved by families and boy-racers. Photo Vauxford
The Ford Cortina was equally loved by families and boy-racers. Photo Vauxford
By Helen McGurk
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:25 BST

During the late 70s and early 80s, the Ford Cortina wasn’t so much a car as part of the scenery in Northern Ireland. Everyone had one, from families, to farmers (the wide roof was great for transporting hay bales) to boy racers, who souped theirs up with furry dice, sporty go-faster trims, furry seat covers, a CB aerial on the roof and a Dukes of Hazard horn (the best soundtrack for the execution of donuts in the car park, whilst waiting for the cigarette lighter to heat up).

The Cortina started out being codenamed ‘Project Archbishop’ by Ford and it certainly got the public's blessing from its launch in September 1962 until yielding to the Ford Sierra in 1982. Most of these cars were made in Dagenham, London, but some also at Ford's Marina plant in Cork.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An affordable workhorse of a car, the Ford Cortina (named after an Italian ski resort) was spacious enough to accommodate large families – and their neighbours!

When the Arctic Monkeys sang “I wanna be your Ford Cortina. I will never rust”, they were paying tribute to the enduring power of a car that has never stopped being a bit of a legend.

Related topics:FordNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice